Firefighter injured after responding to Taylor Berry house fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighter injured after responding to Taylor Berry house fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured while crews responded to a house fire in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday night.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 8 p.m. on Thornberry Avenue.

The condition of the firefighter or the extent of his or her injuries is unknown. We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

