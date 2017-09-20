Louisville firefighter suffers third degree burns while fighting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville firefighter suffers third degree burns while fighting Taylor Berry house fire

Romaine Knight (source: Louisville Fire & Rescue) Romaine Knight (source: Louisville Fire & Rescue)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter injured while fighting a fire at a house in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday night is expected to remain in the hospital for several days. 

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thornberry Avenue near Phyllis Avenue. That's where officials say a fire broke out in the back of the home. When firefighters arrived four minutes later, they said it appeared appeared the occupants may have tried to put it out themselves.

Capt. Salvador Melendez with Louisville Fire & Rescue says heavy flames had engulfed the rear of the two-story family home by the time the first units arrived. 

He says it took 25 firefighters about 18 minutes to control the flames, which did not spread. 

Melendez says one firefighter, 36-year-old Romaine Knight, suffered suffered third degree burns to his left hand while fighting the fire. He has been with the department for 10 months. 

Melendez says Knight is being treated at the University of Louisville Hospital’s Burn Unit, where he expected to remain for the next seven to ten days. His condition is described as stable. 

"Firefighting is a dangerous profession," said Chief Greg Frederick. And when you're inside a dwelling like that, the temperatures can be upward of 500 and 600 degrees. While you're wearing protective equipment ... sometimes we have situations where firefighters are burned."

No other injuries were reported. Melendez says arson investigators are working to determine the cause. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

