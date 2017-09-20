Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his su - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video of former Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington captured just 36 hours before he took his life has given the world a inside look at what depression is really like.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family. 

"I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood," Bennington's wife tweeted alongside the video.

Ramona Johnson, the CEO of Bridgehaven Mental Health Services in Louisville calls depression an equal opportunity disease. And in the case of Bennington, one might ask what is there to be depressed about when the singer had family, friends, fame and fortune?

"That's not what it's about," Johnson said. "It's a disease that if that person could control it, he or she would."

Recovery is possible, according to Johnson, with the right medications and therapies.  But one of the biggest barriers is the stigma surrounding depression and other mental illnesses. 

"It may look to the people around them that they feel fine, but inside, they don't," Johnson said. "It's a terrible way to have to live."

She said the best way to break down the barrier is by talking about it, just like Bennington's wife. 

While those suffering from depression likely want help, sometimes they just don't know how to get it because the disease affects the brain.

"There's a desire to not necessarily die, but to leave the pain behind," Johnson said.

There is an 80-85 percent success rate in treating depression. And if you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, the national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

