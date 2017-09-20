Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The three people who filed the lawsuit and the possibility of an appeal.

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video of former Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington captured just 36 hours before he took his life has given the world a inside look at what depression is really like.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

"I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood," Bennington's wife tweeted alongside the video.

Ramona Johnson, the CEO of Bridgehaven Mental Health Services in Louisville calls depression an equal opportunity disease. And in the case of Bennington, one might ask what is there to be depressed about when the singer had family, friends, fame and fortune?

"That's not what it's about," Johnson said. "It's a disease that if that person could control it, he or she would."

Recovery is possible, according to Johnson, with the right medications and therapies. But one of the biggest barriers is the stigma surrounding depression and other mental illnesses.

"It may look to the people around them that they feel fine, but inside, they don't," Johnson said. "It's a terrible way to have to live."

She said the best way to break down the barrier is by talking about it, just like Bennington's wife.

While those suffering from depression likely want help, sometimes they just don't know how to get it because the disease affects the brain.

"There's a desire to not necessarily die, but to leave the pain behind," Johnson said.

There is an 80-85 percent success rate in treating depression. And if you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, the national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

