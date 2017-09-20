LACETT | Lou City pulls out win over Rochester - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Lou City pulls out win over Rochester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City appeared to be headed toward a second straight draw when a big break went their way in stoppage time Wednesday against Rochester.

With the game tied in the 95th minute, a handball was called on the Rhinos in the penalty area. The Boys in purple were awarded an automatic penalty kick and Luke Spencer cashed in, Louisville a 2-1 lead.

Louisville picks up three points in the win. They increase their lead to six points for first place in the USL East over Charlotte, who lost Wednesday to Charleston.

Louisville is back in action Sunday at Ottawa. It’s the first of three straight games on the road.

