Heroin classes in Louisville aim to teach parents how to talk to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heroin classes in Louisville aim to teach parents how to talk to teens about drug abuse

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get a close look next week at how the heroin epidemic is affecting Louisville.

The city's Department of Public Health and the Publc Library are teaming up to offer a program called Heroin Hurts Louisville. The class will teach parents why some teenagers use drugs and how to start a conversation with them about heroin abuse.

The first of two free 90-minute classes will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Boulevard.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.