New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The three people who filed the lawsuit and the possibility of an appeal.

Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.

Will John Calipari's streak of producing at least one NBA Draft Top 10 pick end next spring?

Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."

The list is included with this story.

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

Clarksville Police said this is the first indoor gun range in southern Indiana. It serves as a training facility and a public safety tool.

"Having the range is a great asset to the whole area as well as the department," said Clarksville Police Lt. Shane Bassett.

American Shooters on West Bell Avenue opened last week. Before then, Clarksville officers could train outdoors. The closest indoor range was across the river.

Now officers and the general public can train at the facility and use high-tech courses.

"It presents itself in a manner that prevents people from shooting too quickly and too slowly," Bassett said of the course officers used Wednesday night.

Police said the range adds to public safety.

"Facilities like this help prevent accidents that involve children or loved ones," Bassett said. "There's nothing that can be worse than someone getting shot by mistake."

"We just felt the need for education," owner Rick Hauber said.

Hauber said the facility has three classrooms taught by two NRA-certified instructors. He encourages adults, especially parents and their kids, to sign up.

"There's a lot of people walking around legally with concealed carry permits and not knowing how to use a firearm," he said.

Bassett hopes the range helps prevent any future accidents from happening.

"People who drive cars have to get some type of training, and firearms are the same way," he said. "You don't want to endanger your family by not doing some type of training, doing the responsible thing."

The range is located at 128 W. Bell Avenue in Clarksville. You can reach it by phone at 812-202-GUNS.

