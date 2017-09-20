New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.More >>
A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.More >>
The list is included with this story.More >>
The list is included with this story.More >>
Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."
Tom'Miya Crawford's phone started ringing off the hook Sunday night. The people on the other end told her she was on the list of so called "deadbeat parents."
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.More >>
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.More >>
The three people who filed the lawsuit and the possibility of an appeal.More >>
The three people who filed the lawsuit and the possibility of an appeal.More >>
Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.More >>
Most of the money former U of L President James Ramsey’s administration withdrew from the endowment won't be repaid.More >>
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.More >>
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.More >>