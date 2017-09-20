New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

Clarksville Police said this is the first indoor gun range in southern Indiana. It serves as a training facility and a public safety tool.

"Having the range is a great asset to the whole area as well as the department," said Clarksville Police Lt. Shane Bassett.

American Shooters on West Bell Avenue opened last week. Before then, Clarksville officers could train outdoors. The closest indoor range was across the river.

Now officers and the general public can train at the facility and use high-tech courses.

"It presents itself in a manner that prevents people from shooting too quickly and too slowly," Bassett said of the course officers used Wednesday night.

Police said the range adds to public safety.

"Facilities like this help prevent accidents that involve children or loved ones," Bassett said. "There's nothing that can be worse than someone getting shot by mistake."

"We just felt the need for education," owner Rick Hauber said.

Hauber said the facility has three classrooms taught by two NRA-certified instructors. He encourages adults, especially parents and their kids, to sign up.

"There's a lot of people walking around legally with concealed carry permits and not knowing how to use a firearm," he said.

Bassett hopes the range helps prevent any future accidents from happening.

"People who drive cars have to get some type of training, and firearms are the same way," he said. "You don't want to endanger your family by not doing some type of training, doing the responsible thing."

The range is located at 128 W. Bell Avenue in Clarksville. You can reach it by phone at 812-202-GUNS.

