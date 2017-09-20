Clarksville cemetery families fighting for return of 17 unidentified bodies

Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Controversy over a Clarksville cemetery has descendents demanding answers from town officials.

Crews removed the remains of 17 unidentified bodies back in June from the edge of the Stewart-Emery Cemetery on Blackiston Mill Road near East Lewis and Clark Parkway for a road project.

Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said officials are trying to figure out if they can rebury the bodies, but that is no longer likely.

"We do not have ownership of the property, and we cannot obtain clear title because the owners of record started becoming very cloudy," Baity said.

Descendent Linda Godsey said she has deeds showing they own the property.

“This is terrible," Godsey said. "This is a first family of Clark County. These are very important people in this cemetery, and for them to be treated like this, I just cannot fathom anybody thinking this is OK."

Descendent Kathie Miller said officials have told relatives they cannot mow the property, something the town disputes.

"We have not prohibited them from mowing it," Baity said.

Who the bodies are remains a mystery, and Baity said there is not enough documentation to attempt DNA testing, which would damage part of the remains.

Descendents said they have documentation and plenty of people willing to provide DNA samples. Several family members are looking at taking legal action if the remains are not returned.

“We are looking at an alternative site it is a little farther north on Blackiston Mill Road. It’s in the cemetery known as Long Cemetery,” Baity said.

