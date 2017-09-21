Emergency crews on scene of fatal crash involving a fire truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Emergency crews on scene of fatal crash involving a fire truck

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a fire truck. 

MetroSafe says the crash happened on Algonquin Parkway near McCloskey Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. 

There is no confirmation on whether the person who died was in the car or on the fire truck. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story. 

