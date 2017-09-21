One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin Parkway; 4 firefighters injured

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead in a crash involving a car and a Louisville Fire & Rescue fire truck.

The crash happened on Algonquin Parkway near McCloskey Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Thursday. 

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the fire truck was headed to an emergency with lights and sirens, when it collided with a green car. 

"Our preliminary investigation, and according to witnesses, stated that the fire truck was going west on Algonquin in an emergency mode," Mitchell said. "Apparently there was a green Mercury that was at the corner of McCloskey and Algonquin, apparently at a stop sign. That vehicle went out into the intersection and collided with the fire apparatus."

"As a result of that, one person was pronounced deceased here at the scene," Mitchell said. "The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating, as well as our Public Integrity Unit, which will be shadowing the case, mainly because it involved a Metro agency."

Mitchell says the fire truck had the right of way, but he added that there was a stop sign -- but no stop light -- at the intersection.

A person in the Mercury was taken to the hospital, but there is no update on a condition.  Police have not determined whether the deceased victim was a passenger in the car or a pedestrian. 

Louisville Fire & Rescue Capt. Sal Melendez says all four fire crew members aboard the truck were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. 

Mitchell says the Public Integrity Unit is also investigating the crash, since it involves a metro agency vehicle.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

