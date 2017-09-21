Central suspect in heist of pricey bourbon pleads guilty

The three people who filed the lawsuit and the possibility of an appeal.

Histoplasmosis is a disease the Mayo Clinic says is caused by breathing in spores from bird and bat droppings.

A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A rogue distillery worker at the center of a bourbon-heist scheme that spirited away tens of thousands of dollars' worth of liquor has pleaded guilty in a case that has already secured a place in Kentucky lore.

Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger, accused as the ringleader of the operation that stole bourbon from a pair of Kentucky distilleries, entered the plea Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court to charges including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

The one-time Buffalo Trace distillery employee faces up to 15 years in prison. His attorney Whitney Lawson says Curtsinger agreed to the plea deal so "he can find some peace and some resolution to this." The thefts included pricey brands such as Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

