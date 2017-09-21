IMAGES | Mecum Auctions returns to Louisville with classic cars up for bid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector-car auction company, is at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend, Sept. 22 through Sept. 23.

An estimated 700 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more will cross the auction block during Mecum Louisville 2017. Cars from approximately 20 states and Canada will be up for bid.

The top-seller at last year's auction: a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 Convertible, went for $280,000.

This year's featured vehicles:

A Sunfire Yellow 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

A 1969 Dodge Super Bee

An Acapulco Blue 1969 Shelby GT500 Fastback

Mecum Louisville 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators.

General admission tickets are $30 at the door and online. Children 12 and younger are free.

Doors open each day at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 10 a.m.

Click here for a look at the available cars during Mecum Louisville 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.