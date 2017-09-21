Ivy Tech student arrested for fraud, identity deception

The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bionca Mitchell.More >>
The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bionca Mitchell.More >>
The suspect allegedly robbed a downtown clothing store on Monday.More >>
The suspect allegedly robbed a downtown clothing store on Monday.More >>
Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.More >>
Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.More >>
Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
It was the latest development in a scandal that involves drugs, cash and a bunch of stolen, high-dollar bourbon.More >>
It was the latest development in a scandal that involves drugs, cash and a bunch of stolen, high-dollar bourbon.More >>
A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.More >>
A grand jury has indicted former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Cottrell for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence.More >>
Police say he robbed two Jeffersonville businesses on the same day.More >>
Police say he robbed two Jeffersonville businesses on the same day.More >>
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.More >>
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.More >>