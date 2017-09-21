Ivy Tech student arrested for fraud, identity deception - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ivy Tech student arrested for fraud, identity deception

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana college student is accused of using other student's ID numbers to buy thousands of dollars worth of items.

Indiana State Police arrested 20-year-old Bionca Mitchell of Versailles, Indiana on Wednesday.  Police say she stole school ID numbers from students at the Madison campus of Ivy Tech Community College, where she's a student.

Indiana State Police were notified in early September by Ivy Tech about suspicious purchases at the school's online bookstore.  The school noticed that multiple shipments worth more than $7,000 went to Mitchell's address under other names.

The purchases were tracked to an IP address at Mitchell's apartment in Versailles.  Ivy Tech was able to block and refund about half the money to the students, once they discovered the fraud. 

Mitchell is facing charges of identity deception, theft, and fraud.

