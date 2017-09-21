Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

Posted: Updated:
Dennis Vorhies II (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dennis Vorhies II (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he raped and sodomized a woman in her own home.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened Aug. 26, 2017.

Police say the woman was in her home, when 45-year-old Dennis Vorhies II punched her in the face hard enough for her to lose consciousness. Then he allegedly raped and sodomized her.

The victim woke up at some point during the sexual assault and yelled for Vorhies to stop, according to the arrest warrant. Police say Vorhies replied by yelling back, "That wasn't me!" and ran out the front door.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman suffered a busted lip, bruises on her arm and sores on her elbows and knees. A nurse examined the victim, and determined that she had injuries consistent with rape and sodomy.

A warrant was issued for Vorhies' arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and he was taken into custody the same day.

Vorhies is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.