Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he raped and sodomized a woman in her own home.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened Aug. 26, 2017.

Police say the woman was in her home, when 45-year-old Dennis Vorhies II punched her in the face hard enough for her to lose consciousness. Then he allegedly raped and sodomized her.

The victim woke up at some point during the sexual assault and yelled for Vorhies to stop, according to the arrest warrant. Police say Vorhies replied by yelling back, "That wasn't me!" and ran out the front door.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman suffered a busted lip, bruises on her arm and sores on her elbows and knees. A nurse examined the victim, and determined that she had injuries consistent with rape and sodomy.

A warrant was issued for Vorhies' arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and he was taken into custody the same day.

Vorhies is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

