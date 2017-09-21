BOZICH | St. Xavier, PRP continue pursuit of Trinity in WDRB Top 10

Second-ranked St. Xavier and No. 3 PRP play the top local high school football game this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Trinity remains the team to beat on the local high school football scene. But which team is most likely to step forward as the biggest challenger to the Shamrocks?

An answer should arrive Friday at 7 p.m. with one of the best games this season:

Unbeaten St. Xavier, ranked second in the WDRB high school football Top 10, at unbeaten Pleasure Ridge Park, ranked third.

The Tigers have won their first four by an average score of nearly 41-17. Their finest win was likely their season opener over perennial power Indianapolis Cathedral.

The Panthers have won their first four by an average score of nearly 35-9. Their signature victory was 35-21 over Bowling Green, a team St. X beat by nine the following week.

Trinity remains on top, collecting all seven first-place votes. Christian Academy slipped from fourth to fifth after losing at Newport Central Catholic. Butler replaced Ballard in the Top 10. Silver Creek, which allowed its first touchdown in five games last week, remains the only Southern Indiana team in the Top 10.

Here are this week’s rankings:

1. Trinity (5-0, seven first-place votes, 70 points) – The Shamrocks should cruise into next week’s showdown with St. X.

Schedule: Beat Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.) 28-7; at Jeffersontown Friday.

2. St. Xavier (4-0, 63 points) – The Tigers’ offense has started to click.

Schedule: Beat Central, 42-7; at Pleasure Ridge Park Friday.

3. Pleasure Ridge Park, (4-0, 54 points) – Nothing easy for the Panthers, who face Male and Butler after St. X.

Schedule: off; St. Xavier Friday.

4. Male (4-1, 50 points) – The Bulldogs have regrouped nicely from their loss to Trinity.

Schedule: Beat Western 54-12; Butler Friday.

5. DeSales (4-0, 42 points) – The Colts face a solid road challenge at Lexington Catholic, which is 3-2 but defeated Highlands last week.

Schedule: Beat Fern Creek 21-13; At Lexington Catholic Friday.

6. Christian Academy (4-1, 29 points) – The Centurions have a week to reflect on a tough road loss.

Schedule: Lost at Newport Central Catholic 20-15; off.

7. Silver Creek (5-0, 20 points) – The Dragons should handle winless Clarksville.

Schedule: Beat Scottsburg 34-7; Clarksville Friday.

8. Elizabethtown (3-1, 19 points) – The Panthers visit an Edmonson County team that has lost two straight after winning its first three.

Schedule: Beat Thomas Nelson, 42-7; at Edmonson County Friday.

9. South Oldham (3-1, 14 points) – The Dragons can claim the Oldham County title Friday night.

Schedule: Beat Boone County 51-0; Oldham County Friday.

10. Butler (4-1, 10 points) – A one-point loss to DeSales is the only flaw on the Bears’ record.

Schedule: Beat Doss 38-14; at Male Friday.

Also receiving votes: Central; Brownstown (Ind.) Central 5 points; Ballard, KCD 2 points.

Individual ballots

Katie George: 1. Trinity; 2. St. Xavier; 3. Pleasure Ridge Park; 4. Male; 5. DeSales; 6. South Oldham; 7. Silver Creek; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. Christian Academy; 10. Butler.

Mike Lacett: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. DeSales; 5. Male; 6. Silver Creek; 7. CAL; 8. South Oldham; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. KCD.

John Lewis: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. DeSales; 6. Brownstown (Ind.) Central; 7. Silver Creek; 8. Central; 9. CAL; 10. KCD.

Tom Lane: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. DeSales; 6. CAL; 7. Silver Creek; 8. Butler; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. South Oldham.

Eric Crawford: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. DeSales; 6. CAL; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. South Oldham; 9. Butler; 10. Central.

Rick Bozich: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. DeSales; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. Silver Creek; 9. South Oldham. 10. Butler.

MaxPreps: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. DeSales; 6. CAL; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. Butler; 9. Ballard; 10. Central.

