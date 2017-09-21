Woman fights off 2 attackers during purse snatching attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.

According to court documents, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's where the victim told police she had been assaulted by two men who tried to take her purse.

When she wouldn't give it up, the victim told police she was pushed to the ground and kicked in the body and face.

Police say when a witness stopped to the help the victim, both suspects ran from the scene. After receiving a description of the suspects from the witness and victim, officers found two men matching the suspects' description at 23rd and Broadway.

Police say both men were positively identified by the witness and victim.

One of the suspects, 46-year-old Robert Smith Jr., told police he was high on spice, "and did not know what he had done."

Smith was arrested along with 45-year-old Cedric Carson. Both men are facing charges of second degree robbery.

