Woman fights off 2 attackers during purse snatching attempt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman fights off 2 attackers during purse snatching attempt

Posted: Updated:
Cedric Carson and Robert William Smith Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Cedric Carson and Robert William Smith Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.

According to court documents, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's where the victim told police she had been assaulted by two men who tried to take her purse.

When she wouldn't give it up, the victim told police she was pushed to the ground and kicked in the body and face.

Police say when a witness stopped to the help the victim, both suspects ran from the scene. After receiving a description of the suspects from the witness and victim, officers found two men matching the suspects' description at 23rd and Broadway. 

Police say both men were positively identified by the witness and victim. 

One of the suspects, 46-year-old Robert Smith Jr., told police he was high on spice, "and did not know what he had done."

Smith was arrested along with 45-year-old Cedric Carson. Both men are facing charges of second degree robbery. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.