LMPD asks for help identifying an armed robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the man had a gun, when he entered the Soul Train Clothing Store on West Chestnut Street at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, September 18.

Police say he selected several items, went up to the counter, showed the gun and demanded money before he ran out. No one was injured. But investigators need help identifying the suspect.

He is described as a black male between 18 and 25 with a medium complexion and medium build. The suspect is between 5'7" and 5'9" and between 160 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers may remain anonymous.

