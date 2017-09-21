Groundbreaking held for $17.8 million Northeast Regional Library - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking held for $17.8 million Northeast Regional Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground on the $17.8 million Northeast Regional Library on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art 40,000 foot facility will be off Ormsby Station Road near the Northeast YMCA. It will replace the much smaller Westport branch located inside Westport Middle School.

The new building will feature an expanded book and DVD collection, an auditorium, meeting rooms and a separate teen space.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the plan is to include walking paths and to preserve the trees on what he calls the "library campus," and he says more trees will be planted.  

"So when you think about what it means to our city, and how we're trying to promote health and life-long learning and compassion, it will all come together in this space right around here," said Fischer. 
 
The Northeast Regional Library will also will feature a hands-on "makerspace" with audio/visual lab and a demonstration kitchen. There will also be an outdoor space for teaching. 

The eco-friendly building is expected to be finished in early 2019. This is the final of three regional libraries, which includes the Southwest and South Central regional libraries.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.