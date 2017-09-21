Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from youth footba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from youth football league claims it was a mistake

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local youth football league, but that officer claims it was just a mistake.

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Officer Joe Hoskins at the Clark County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The case stems back to mid-July, when the president of the Clarksville Little Generals Youth Football League discovered over $5,000 missing.

Hoskins is the treasurer of the league.

Hoskins claims because his social security number was associated with both his personal account and the league's, there was a mix-up, and the money was accidentally transferred.

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull isn't buying that story.

Hoskins is paying the money back to the league with payments. His lawyer tells us the league's board decided he had no malicious intent.

Hoskins is suspended without pay from Clarksville Police. He's due back in court on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.