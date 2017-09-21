Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from youth football league claims it was a mistake

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local youth football league, but that officer claims it was just a mistake.

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Officer Joe Hoskins at the Clark County Courthouse Thursday morning.

The case stems back to mid-July, when the president of the Clarksville Little Generals Youth Football League discovered over $5,000 missing.

Hoskins is the treasurer of the league.

Hoskins claims because his social security number was associated with both his personal account and the league's, there was a mix-up, and the money was accidentally transferred.

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull isn't buying that story.

Hoskins is paying the money back to the league with payments. His lawyer tells us the league's board decided he had no malicious intent.

Hoskins is suspended without pay from Clarksville Police. He's due back in court on Nov. 7.

