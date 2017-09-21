Arrest made for alleged theft of Boy Scout  trailer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is behind bars, after a stolen Boy Scout trailer was found in Bullitt County.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old David Simmons is charged with receiving stolen property, after Troop 376's trailer was found in a barn in Shepherdsville.

The trailer was stolen from an Okolona church parking lot in early September. The Scoutmaster told WDRB at the that that most of the camping supplies in the trailer are missing.

Simmons also faces drug charges. He has a long criminal history dating back to 1973, including convictions for burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

