State panel votes to strip 'patriot' plaque from Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky Capitol

A semi truck overturned on I-65 South on Wednesday night, closing the ramp to Outer Loop.

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state panel has unanimously recommended stripping the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda of a plaque that describes the Confederacy's lone president as a "PATRIOT-HERO-STATESMAN."

The action comes amid a debate over the Davis monument, including some calls by African-American leaders and others for its removal.

The panel, tasked with reviewing the statues in the rotunda and their historic interpretation, also voted to have the Kentucky Historical Society create new materials for groups visiting the Capitol.

The recommendation to remove the Davis statue plaque must be approved by the state Historic Properties Advisory Commission, which began meeting at 1 p.m.

In an interview after the meeting, committee chairman Craig Potts said none of the other statues in the rotunda have similar plaques.

"It does read as a subjective statement, rather than a factual statement," Potts said.

Removing the Davis plaque, Potts said, would make the monuments' presentation more consistent.

Among those voting to take down the plaque was Ron Sydnor, the retired park manager of the Davis state historic site in nearby Fairview, Ky. In his view, the labels refer to Davis' service in elected and appointed U.S. government positions before the Civil War.

"Those three words--that's what they represent for me," Sydnor said. "But I also understand what other people look at them to represent. So I have no problem with that (plaque) being moved."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.