Coroner identifies man shot and killed in triple shooting near Victory Park

The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bioncia Mitchell.More >>
The way investigators tracked alleged fraudulent purchases to 20-year-old Bioncia Mitchell.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>
The time Marcus Threatt, Junior will have to serve for the crime.More >>
Officer Joe Hoskins claims the money was accidentally transferred because his social security number is associated with both his personal account, and the league's.More >>
Officer Joe Hoskins claims the money was accidentally transferred because his social security number is associated with both his personal account, and the league's.More >>
The items police recovered and the charges the suspects face.More >>
The items police recovered and the charges the suspects face.More >>
Police arrested five teens total, between the ages of 14 and 16, including the girl who called in the first place.More >>
Police arrested five teens total, between the ages of 14 and 16, including the girl who called in the first place.More >>
The charges facing 43-year-old David Simmons.More >>
The charges facing 43-year-old David Simmons.More >>
Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.More >>
Police have arrested two men after a woman was violently assaulted when she refused to give up her purse earlier this week.More >>