Coroner identifies man shot and killed in triple shooting near Victory Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and two are in critical condition following a triple shooting near Victory Park.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and South 22nd Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Coroner's Office identified the victim killed as 29-year-old Brandon Lewis. He was transported to the hospital where he died at 1:40 p.m. of multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the neighborhood tell WDRB that they heard rapid-fire gunshots, such as those that would come from an automatic weapon.

"That doesn't mean that's what it was, but certainly some residents may have heard that," said Mitchell. "That's why we're talking to them to get a more definitive idea of what happened."

Another person said bullets ricocheted to the other side of the park. Shell casings were found scattered in the park and on the streets.

It happened in the middle of the day, in a park with other people nearby.

Mitchell says homicide detectives are canvassing the area looking for information about what happened, but police say they have made no arrests, and at this time, have no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

