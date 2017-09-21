LMPD on scene of a triple shooting in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in the California neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms the shooting happened about 12:55 p.m. Thursday on Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Police and EMS are on the scene treating three gunshot victims. There is no word on the condition of the people who were shot.

This story will be updated.

