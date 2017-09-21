One dead and two critical following triple shooting near Victory Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and two in critical condition following a triple shooting near Victory Park.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were called to the area of Greenwood Avenue and South 22nd Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses in the neighborhood tell WDRB that they heard rapid fire gunshots like an automatic weapon. Another person said bullets were ricocheted to the other side of the park.

Mitchell says homicide detectives are canvassing the area looking for information about what happened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.