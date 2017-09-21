Consumers warned to watch out for used cars damaged by Hurricane - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Consumers warned to watch out for used cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're in the market for a used car, be careful. Scammers may try to sell you a flood-damaged car.

In Houston alone, 500,000 cars were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. As many as half of them could end up back on dealer lots, and those cars could have some issues that might not appear until months after the purchase.

"The water damages these computers so bad, that whatever repairs that are done, they're basically never to the standard they should be," said Bob Massi, host of "The Property Man," a Fox News program that covers legal issues related to property ownership. "So, when you're buying these used cars in result of of flood damage, and you don't know that, ultimately they say it's basically gonna tumble down. And as a result, you, the consumer again, gets on the 'don't' side and they get screwed in the deal."

Massi says some important things to do when shopping for a used car is ask when the car was shipped, get its VIN number, and have the car inspected.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

