Yarmuth, Bevin at odds over latest GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare

A semi truck overturned on I-65 South on Wednesday night, closing the ramp to Outer Loop.

A semi truck overturned on I-65 South on Wednesday night, closing the ramp to Outer Loop.

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth claims efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare will cause Kentuckians to die while Gov. Matt Bevin says it will result in better healthcare.

From his Louisville office Thursday, Yarmuth says the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would cost Kentucky billions of dollars in Medicaid funding. And he says the cost won't just be measured in dollars.

"People will die if this thing passes," Yarmuth said.

That's Yarmuth's blunt assessment of the Graham-Cassidy bill that essentially gives billions of dollars to the states, allowing them to create their own healthcare systems.

Graham compares it to the welfare reform of the mid-90s.

"We put governors in charge of the program, we held them accountable," Graham said. "So, here's the choice for America: socialism or federalism."

But Yarmuth says Graham-Cassidy is a bad choice for Kentucky. He says Kentucky and other states that expanded Medicaid coverage under Obamacare, would get hit the hardest.

He says the Kentucky would lose nearly $7 billion in Medicaid funding over the next 10 years.

"You've essentially taken two years of the bourbon industry out of the economy," Yarmuth said. "That's a huge hit."

But Gov. Matt Bevin likes the idea of state control. He's one of 15 governors who sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsing the Graham-Cassidy bill.

"And I know in Kentucky, I think we'll do a better job of providing healthcare for people, not a lesser job," Bevin said.

McConnell has so far given Graham Cassidy cautious support.

"It is better than the status quo by far," McConnell said. "And I think that's an argument we're all comfortable making."

But the bill needs the support of at least 50 of the 52 Republicans in the senate.

And Kentucky's Rand Paul says he is a 'no' despite a tweet from President Trump calling Paul "a negative force" in fixing healthcare.

"This is not repeal," Paul said. "This is not what we promised."

Yarmuth says the Graham-Cassidy bill will have a devastating effect on Kentucky residents.

"There will be hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who will lose coverage, and will have no way of getting coverage," Yarmuth said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says if the bill passes the Senate, it will also pass the House, but Yarmuth isn't so sure. He says pressure from constituents might make the difference.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.