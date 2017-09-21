POLICE: Indiana teen arrested after calling cops to report that - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Indiana teen arrested after calling cops to report that someone stole her marijuana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana teenager is accused of calling police to report that someone had stolen her drugs.

It happened Tuesday night in Greenwood.

Police say the teenage girl called and said two teen boys came to her home, put a gun to her head, and stole the marijuana she planned to sell them.

Officers searched the home and say they found drug paraphernalia all over the house.

Police arrested five teens total, between the ages of 14 and 16, including the girl who called in the first place.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

