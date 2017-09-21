Second man sentenced for role in New Albany Waffle House murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A second man is headed to prison for his role in a crime at a Waffle House that left another man dead.

Marcus Threatt, Junior was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, after pleading guilty to robbery.

Threatt was with Keontez Malone in December 2015 when Charles Fishbach was shot and killed in the Waffle House parking lot in downtown New Albany. Malone pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the case.

The Floyd County prosecutor Keith Henderson says the robbery and murder were over marijuana. "I'm pleased we have both cases over with, both people are culpable and going to prison."

Henderson adds, "it certainly doesn't bring a victim back, but it sends a message that we'll deal with these things on a timely basis. And there will be consequences."

Threatt will be required to serve 17 and a half years of his sentence.

