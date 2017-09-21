BOZICH | Louisville remains solid football favorite -- over Kentucky

Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.More >>
Purdue has not won more than three games since 2012. After three games this season, ESPN has upgraded its win forecast for Jeff Brohm's first Purdue team to 5.7.
Kentucky's NBA Draft Top 10 streak on the line? Thoughts on David Johnson and Louisville; Expectations low for Indiana in Archie Miller's first season.
Bobby Petrino discussed Louisville's loss to Clemson and his plans moving forward. Here is an transcript of his Monday media session.
Grumbling in Louisville and anticipation in Lexington? The college football script has flipped from a year ago in the Bluegrass. Thoughts on Jeff Brohm, Mitchell Robinson and more.
Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.
Louisville or Clemson? Kentucky or South Carolina? WKU or Louisiana Tech? Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford make their picks on those three games and two others.
The Jeff Brohm Effect will be a storyline during this college football season -- at Purdue as well as at Western Kentucky.
