BOZICH | Louisville remains solid football favorite -- over Kentucky

Louisville remains an 8 1/2-point favorite for the Cards' football game at Kentucky in November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Kentucky surged to its 3-0 start and Louisville wobbled against Clemson last weekend, my friend Brian Edwards at VegasInsiders.com asked if there were any updated numbers that I needed for the 2017 college football season.

You bet. (Sorry.)

I wondered if the line had tilted for the game the Cardinals and Wildcats will play at Kroger Field Nov. 25?

Not really.

Edwards wrote that on Wednesday Louisville remained an 8 ½-point favorite over the Wildcats. That reads like a substantial number to me, considering Kentucky beat U of L last season in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

But 8 ½ it is, according to the numbers that Edwards shared from Sportsbook.ag

Here are the other local nuggets from Edwards:

Louisville remains favored by 3 ½ points in the Cards' next challenging game -- at North Carolina State Oct. 5.

But Louisville is a 7-point underdog for the Cards' Oct. 21 trip to Florida State.

Looking for odds to win the national title?

Louisville has moved to 100-to-1. Unbeaten Kentucky is 500-to-1. Purdue and Indiana are 5,000-to-1 (with Purdue now favored by 1 ½ points to defeat Indiana Nov. 25. #TheBrohmEffect).

U of L quarterback Lamar Jackson has slipped to third in the Heisman race at 7-to-1, trailing the favorite Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma (2-to-1) and Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph.

You can find some interesting bargains in the Heisman race. I like these three:

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, 20-1.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning, 40-1.

Georgia tailback Nick Chubb, 85-to-1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

