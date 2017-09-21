POV | WDRB subpoena is unwarranted

Anyone who knows me knows I support the police every way I can. When they're wrong, I have to say that too.

Police publicly accused Dimitri Harris of shooting a police officer in the foot in June. Although the police arrested Harris on other outstanding warrants, they didn't have enough evidence to charge him with the shooting. Yet, they continued to publicly accuse him of it.

Two months later, Harris gave an interview to WDRB to complain about the accusations and to deny involvement in the shooting. Here's what the police did wrong. The next day, the police presented WDRB with an unlawful search warrant for our unaired footage and reporters notes. The Jefferson Circuit Court dismissed the search warrant after WDRB argued it was unlawful, so now the police have subpoenaed WDRB for the same unaired footage.

The subpoena's logic is completely backward. For more than three months, without enough evidence to charge Harris, the police now seem to suggest that WDRB's unaired footage of the interview in which Harris denied the accusation is somehow necessary to secure a grand jury indictment. That makes no sense.

What does make sense is that the subpoena is an attempt to send a message to the news media not to publicly criticize the police about this matter. It seems intended to intimidate or bully. Again, anyone who knows me knows that isn't going to work.

At a time when trust in the police is at an all-time low, everything I just said is the result of one cop who tried to get information through intimidation. Most police are professional, courteous, and work within the law. Most cops would bravely put themselves between you and harm. This is about one clumsy, bully cop and I don't want all of LMPD to be painted with his brush.

I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my Point of View.