Indiana watch group urges convenience store boycott over pipe pl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana watch group urges convenience store boycott over pipe placement

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana neighborhood watch group is asking people to boycott convenience stores that sell pipes.

Members of Peace Watch in Kokomo say the pipes encourage drug problems and should instead be treated like an adult product. Now the group is boycotting four convenience store chains until they get rid of, or move the pipes.

"The beef for us is that it's being displayed in front of kids, for kids, by candy, with no discretion or ethics or concern for how this might be impacting our community," said Chris Wendt, chief executive officer of Peace Watch.

Peace Watch is taking its concerns to the city council Monday and hopes to create legislation that will give local authorities more control in regulating the products.

