Three arrested for burglary at Leitchfield, Ky. funeral home

James Neal Sullivan James Neal Sullivan
Jennifer Kay Wills Jennifer Kay Wills
Gary W. Hawks Gary W. Hawks

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people face charges for a burglary at a Kentucky funeral home. 

Leitchfield Police Detective Kevin Smith says the department executed a search warrant at a home on Center Pointe Road in White Mills, Kentucky along with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and the Kentucky State Police.  They found items stolen at the funeral home along with drugs, paraphernalia, a fire arm and detonation cards. 

Surveillance video of the burglary at the Watson Hunt Funeral home in Leitchfield showed just one man who spent hours inside the business.  The video showed him walking around, taking a nap and stealing a suit and other belongings that were be used in a dead man's funeral. 

35-year-old James Neal Sullivan of Cecilia, Kentucky faces a Burglary 3rd degree charge.  He was identified as the man on the video who broke into the funeral home. 

Police also arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Kay Wills of White Mills, Kentucky.  She faces charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree.  

55-year-old Gary W. Hawks of White Mills, Kentucky faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree,  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing / Distributing Explosives without a Permit, and Possession of Marijuana. 

