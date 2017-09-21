Reform and Responsibility Tour stops in Louisville in effort to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Reform and Responsibility Tour stops in Louisville in effort to prevent impaired driving accidents

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another effort to prevent impaired driving accidents in Kentucky. 

The National Center for DWI Courts' Reform and Responsibility Tour made its first-ever stop in Louisville Thursday morning. 

The tour is bringing state leaders and national experts together to work on solutions that can help Kentucky put an end to impaired driving. 

Thursday's event had a focus on veterans driving impaired. 

"We want to see within the veterans community, why are they driving impaired," said Heather French-Henry, with the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs.

The tour is also set to make stops in Illinois, Colorado and Florida. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.