Churchill Downs jockeys continue tradition of visiting kids at Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs jockeys come together to help others facing a much tougher ride.

Thursday, the jockeys took a break from racing against one another to visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital. 

Hall of Fame jockeys Pat Day and Calvin Borel spent time trying to brighten the day for sick kids. 

More than a dozen riders sported their jockey silks and joined Charley, the Churchill Downs mascot, to share gifts and spread some joy. 

"I've been doing this for years, decades for that matter, and what I take away from it is the fact that all my problems in my day-to-day life pretty much shrivel up to a little pea-size by the time you leave this hospital. It's inspiring for those who visit the children as well," jockey Jon Court said. 

The visit has been a tradition for the jockeys for more than 18 years. 

