Hundreds pack Iroquois Amphitheater to honor Louisville firefighter Sgt. Timothy Groft

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

One dead and two critical following triple shooting near Victory Park

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Friends, family, the Louisville Fire Department, and first responders from across the state filled Iroquois Amphitheater Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to Sgt. Timothy Groft.

“Firefighters are the ones running in when everyone else is running out,” Maj. Arthur Harbolt said during funeral remarks. “Tim understood what it meant to be one of Louisville's bravest.”

Sgt. Groft served with Louisville Fire and Rescue for 15 years in the city's west end, most recently with Engine six.

He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer one year ago, but his friends said that didn't stop him from competing in fire department softball games, and being a model father to his 5-year-old son, Lincoln.

“He could run, he could lift, he could play soccer, he could play softball, he excelled,” Capt. Brian O’Neill, Louisville Professional Fire Fighters Local 345 president, said.

“We gather today with heavy hearts to honor Sgt. Groft, a fallen brother who lost his life in the line of duty after bravely battling cancer,” Chief of Louisville Division of Fire Col. Gregory Frederick said.

Although Groft passed away Saturday from cancer, his death could still be considered a line of duty death thanks to a new state law, and his family could be the first in Louisville to receive benefits under that law.

Officials said Groft's diagnosis stems from 15 years of breathing in toxins while working inside burning buildings.

“He is the 66th Louisville firefighter to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Col. Frederick said.

The state will conduct its own investigation to determine if his family will get $80,000 in death benefits, and if his son will get free in-state college tuition.

Meanwhile, his family will not receive immediate support from Supporting Heroes. The group doesn't have guidelines yet for line of duty deaths caused by cancer, but a spokesperson said they are working to put them into place as quickly as possible to help the Groft family.

As the funeral procession pulled away, firefighters said 5-year-old Lincoln and the rest of the Groft family will always be a part of the Louisville Fire Department family.

“Our fire house is your fire house,” Capt. Kyle Fekete said.“Come down and visit whenever you want. Tim was a great dad. Lincoln, your dad is proud of you. He loves you very much.”

Following the memorial service, Sgt Groft was taken to Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

