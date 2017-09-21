Several one-way Louisville streets to be converted to two-way st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several one-way Louisville streets to be converted to two-way streets

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Portions of several one-way downtown Louisville streets will be converted to two-way streets beginning early next in 2018.

Third Street will make the switch, between Broadway and Main Street.

Residents can learn more about the plans at a pair of public meetings. The first will be held on Monday, Sept. 25. The other will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Both will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

You'll have a chance to look at the plans and talk with Louisville Metro staff about the improvements that are expected from the change.

