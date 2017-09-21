Local sorority chapter purchases property in California Neighbor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local sorority chapter purchases property in California Neighborhood to mentor youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local sorority chapter has purchased property in a Louisville neighborhood with a history of gun violence. But the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority said that is what attracted them to the area.

The sorority purchased several lots at the corner of Dixie Highway and St. Catherine Street in the California neighborhood with the goal of building a center to mentor young girls and boys in the area.

Just hours before the closing of the sale there was a triple shooting a few blocks away from the property in Victory Park, leaving one person dead and two in critical condition.

"Louisville used to be the most pleasant city," Robert Young, a California neighborhood resident, said.

A triple shooting in broad daylight did not come as much of a surprise to Young.

"After the 32nd Street shooting, years ago, nothing surprises me in Louisville anymore," Young said.

But violence is not going to scare members of Alpha Kappa Alpha away.

"We can't make a difference if we are not there to make a difference," Dr. Mary Stoddard said.

A Louisville attorney, Stoddard is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

"Our motto is 'service to all mankind,'" she said.

Stoddard said Thursday's shooting is just more confirmation that they're in the right place.

"That is part of the reason that we wanted to come down here to try to make a difference," she said.

The sorority plans to start construction on the multipurpose center in the near future.

"I think we have around five to 6,000 vacant properties in town," said Laura Garbowski, director of Vacant and Public Property Ministration for Metro Louisville.

Garbowski said the city wants other sororities, fraternities and groups to follow Alpha Kappa Alpha's lead.

"We welcome any application from anyone who has an idea and the wherewithal to pull it off," Garbowski said.

Stoddard and other members of Alpha Kappa Alpha are confident that's exactly what they will do.

"If you want to be a part of the change, you really have to go where change is needed," Stoddard said.

The next step for the sorority is a capital campaign to raise the $4 million needed for the project.

