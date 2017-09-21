Pedestrian dies after accident in Beechmont neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian dies after accident in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Beechmont neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the accident at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck. 

After further investigation, police say the man ran out into the street and hit the front side of a vehicle. 

He was transported to the hospital where he later died. 

The investigation is ongoing and police do not expect charges against the driver of the vehicle. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

