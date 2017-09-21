LMPD officer involved in accident on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer involved in accident on Dixie Highway

Photos courtesy of Donnie Gregory Photos courtesy of Donnie Gregory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the scene of an injury accident involving an LMPD officer on Dixie Highway.

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened around 7: 30 p.m. at Stephan Drive and Dixie Highway, between Pages Lane and Stonestreet Road.  

Dispatchers said the initial report stated at least one person had sustained injuries in the accident, however it's not yet clear if the officer was injured.

A witness told WDRB the officer was being transported to the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.

