UPDATE: 2 LMPD officers involved in accident on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 2 LMPD officers involved in accident on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:
Photos courtesy of Donnie Gregory Photos courtesy of Donnie Gregory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two LMPD officers are in the hospital after being injured in an accident Thursday evening.

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened around 7:30 p.m. at Stephan Drive and Dixie Highway, between Pages Lane and Stonestreet Road.  

The two officers were in an LMPD cruiser when they collided with another vehicle.

One officer is being treated for a head injury and the other is being treated for an arm injury.

The passenger of the other vehicle is also being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

