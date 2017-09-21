First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Ballard 20 Eastern 14 FINAL Bardstown 20 Thomas Nelson 14 FINAL Boyle County 56 North Hardin 10 FINAL Bracken County 49 Dayton 8 FINAL Bullitt Central 17 North Bullitt 14 FINAL Bullitt East 65 Nelson County 12 FINAL Campbellsville 49 Fort Knox 8 FINAL Central Hardin 50 Warren Central 0 FINAL Doss 26 Southern 0 FINAL Elizabethtown 36 Edmonson County 8 FINAL Eminence 70 Shawnee 0 FINAL Fern Creek 32 Atherton 14 FINAL Franklin County 30 Shelby County 3 FINAL Central 44 Henry County 7 FINAL Iroquois 33 Fairdale 20 FINAL Trinity 40 Jeffersontown 6 FINAL Lexington Christian 69 Kentucky Country Day 38 FINAL DeSales 38 Lexington Catholic 26 FINAL Male 35 Butler 6 FINAL Mercer County 48 Marion County 20 FINAL John Hardin 35 Meade County 28 FINAL St. Xavier 35 Pleasure Ridge Park 21 FINAL Providence (Ind.) 17 Holy Cross 14 FINAL DuPont Manual 42 Seneca 0 FINAL South Oldham 16 Oldham County 6 FINAL Collins 38 Spencer County 0 FINAL Switzerland County (Ind.) 16 Trimble County 6 FINAL Taylor County 26 West Jessamine 20 FINAL/OT Valley 13 Moore 7 FINAL Washington County 48 Caverna 6 FINAL Western 56 Breckinridge County 7 FINAL

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence 60 Jennings County 27 FINAL Providence 17 Holy Cross (Ky.) 14 FINAL Brownstown Central 31 Seymour 13 FINAL Charlestown 44 Scottsburg 14 FINAL Silver Creek 56 Clarksville 14 FINAL Columbus East 55 Floyd Central 7 FINAL Salem 55 Corydon Central 20 FINAL North Harrison 40 Eastern (Pekin) 14 FINAL Indianapolis Cathedral 48 Jeffersonville 7 FINAL New Albany 37 Madison 0 FINAL Greenwood 27 Paoli 6 FINAL Springs Valley 36 Crawford County 2 FINAL Southridge 55 Tell City 6 FINAL West Washington 40 Tecumseh 6 FINAL

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.