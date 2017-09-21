First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 6 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 6

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Ballard

20

Eastern

14

FINAL

Bardstown

20

Thomas Nelson

14

FINAL

Boyle County

56

North Hardin

10

FINAL

Bracken County

49

Dayton

8

FINAL

Bullitt Central

17

North Bullitt

14

FINAL

Bullitt East

65

Nelson County

12

FINAL

Campbellsville

49

Fort Knox

8

FINAL

Central Hardin

50

Warren Central

0

FINAL

Doss

26

Southern

0

FINAL

Elizabethtown

36

Edmonson County

8

FINAL

Eminence

70

Shawnee

0

FINAL

Fern Creek

32

Atherton

14

FINAL

Franklin County

30

Shelby County

3

FINAL

Central

44

Henry County

7

FINAL

Iroquois

33

Fairdale

20

FINAL

Trinity

40

Jeffersontown

6

FINAL

Lexington Christian

69

Kentucky Country Day

38

FINAL

DeSales

38

Lexington Catholic

26

FINAL

Male

35

Butler

6

FINAL

Mercer County

48

Marion County

20

FINAL

John Hardin

35

Meade County

28

FINAL

St. Xavier

35

Pleasure Ridge Park

21

FINAL

Providence (Ind.)

17

Holy Cross

14

FINAL

DuPont Manual

42

Seneca

0

FINAL

South Oldham

16

Oldham County

6

FINAL

Collins

38

Spencer County

0

FINAL

Switzerland County (Ind.)

16

Trimble County

6

FINAL

Taylor County

26

West Jessamine

20

FINAL/OT

Valley

13

Moore

7

FINAL

Washington County

48

Caverna

6

FINAL

Western

56

Breckinridge County

7

FINAL

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

60

Jennings County

27

FINAL

Providence

17

Holy Cross (Ky.)

14

FINAL

Brownstown Central

31

Seymour

13

FINAL

Charlestown

44

Scottsburg

14

FINAL

Silver Creek

56

Clarksville

14

FINAL

Columbus East

55

Floyd Central

7

FINAL

Salem

55

Corydon Central

20

FINAL

North Harrison

40

Eastern (Pekin)

14

FINAL

Indianapolis Cathedral

48

Jeffersonville

7

FINAL

New Albany

37

Madison

0

FINAL

Greenwood

27

Paoli

6

FINAL

Springs Valley

36

Crawford County

2

FINAL

Southridge

55

Tell City

6

FINAL

West Washington

40

Tecumseh

6

FINAL

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.