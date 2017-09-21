First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.
KENTUCKY
|
Ballard
|
20
|
Eastern
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Bardstown
|
20
|
Thomas Nelson
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Boyle County
|
56
|
North Hardin
|
10
|
FINAL
|
Bracken County
|
49
|
Dayton
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt Central
|
17
|
North Bullitt
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt East
|
65
|
Nelson County
|
12
|
FINAL
|
Campbellsville
|
49
|
Fort Knox
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Central Hardin
|
50
|
Warren Central
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Doss
|
26
|
Southern
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
36
|
Edmonson County
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Eminence
|
70
|
Shawnee
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Fern Creek
|
32
|
Atherton
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Franklin County
|
30
|
Shelby County
|
3
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
44
|
Henry County
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Iroquois
|
33
|
Fairdale
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
40
|
Jeffersontown
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Lexington Christian
|
69
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
38
|
FINAL
|
DeSales
|
38
|
Lexington Catholic
|
26
|
FINAL
|
Male
|
35
|
Butler
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Mercer County
|
48
|
Marion County
|
20
|
FINAL
|
John Hardin
|
35
|
Meade County
|
28
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
35
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Providence (Ind.)
|
17
|
Holy Cross
|
14
|
FINAL
|
DuPont Manual
|
42
|
Seneca
|
0
|
FINAL
|
South Oldham
|
16
|
Oldham County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Collins
|
38
|
Spencer County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Switzerland County (Ind.)
|
16
|
Trimble County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Taylor County
|
26
|
West Jessamine
|
20
|
FINAL/OT
|
Valley
|
13
|
Moore
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Washington County
|
48
|
Caverna
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Western
|
56
|
Breckinridge County
|
7
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
60
|
Jennings County
|
27
|
FINAL
|
Providence
|
17
|
Holy Cross (Ky.)
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Brownstown Central
|
31
|
Seymour
|
13
|
FINAL
|
Charlestown
|
44
|
Scottsburg
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Silver Creek
|
56
|
Clarksville
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Columbus East
|
55
|
Floyd Central
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Salem
|
55
|
Corydon Central
|
20
|
FINAL
|
North Harrison
|
40
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Indianapolis Cathedral
|
48
|
Jeffersonville
|
7
|
FINAL
|
New Albany
|
37
|
Madison
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Greenwood
|
27
|
Paoli
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Springs Valley
|
36
|
Crawford County
|
2
|
FINAL
|
Southridge
|
55
|
Tell City
|
6
|
FINAL
|
West Washington
|
40
|
Tecumseh
|
6
|
FINAL
