First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Eastern
|
Ballard
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Bardstown
|
North Hardin
|
Boyle County
|
Dayton
|
Bracken County
|
North Bullitt
|
Bullitt Central
|
Nelson County
|
Bullitt East
|
Fort Knox
|
Campbellsville
|
Warren Central
|
Central Hardin
|
Southern
|
Doss
|
Elizabethtown
|
Edmonson County
|
Shawnee
|
Eminence
|
Atherton
|
Fern Creek
|
Shelby County
|
Franklin County
|
Central
|
Henry County
|
Fairdale
|
Iroquois
|
Trinity
|
Jeffersontown
|
Lexington Christian
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
DeSales
|
Lexington Catholic
|
Butler
|
Male
|
Mercer County
|
Marion County
|
John Hardin
|
Meade County
|
St. Xavier
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Holy Cross
|
Providence (Ind.)
|
DuPont Manual
|
Seneca
|
Oldham County
|
South Oldham
|
Collins
|
Spencer County
|
Trimble County
|
Switzerland County (Ind.)
|
West Jessamine
|
Taylor County
|
Moore
|
Valley
|
Caverna
|
Washington County
|
Breckinridge County
|
Western
INDIANA
|
Jennings County
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Holy Cross (Ky.)
|
Providence
|
Brownstown Central
|
Seymour
|
Scottsburg
|
Charlestown
|
Clarksville
|
Silver Creek
|
Floyd Central
|
Columbus East
|
Corydon Central
|
Salem
|
North Harrison
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Jeffersonville
|
Indy Cathedral
|
Madison
|
New albany
|
Paoli
|
Greenwood
|
Crawford County
|
Springs Valley
|
Tell City
|
Southridge
|
Tecumseh
|
West Washington
