First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Eastern

Ballard

Thomas Nelson

Bardstown

North Hardin

Boyle County

Dayton

Bracken County

North Bullitt

Bullitt Central

Nelson County

Bullitt East

Fort Knox

Campbellsville

Warren Central

Central Hardin

Southern

Doss

Elizabethtown

Edmonson County

Shawnee

Eminence

Atherton

Fern Creek

Shelby County

Franklin County

Central

Henry County

Fairdale

Iroquois

Trinity

Jeffersontown

Lexington Christian

Kentucky Country Day

DeSales

Lexington Catholic

Butler

Male

Mercer County

Marion County

John Hardin

Meade County

St. Xavier

Pleasure Ridge Park

Holy Cross

Providence (Ind.)

DuPont Manual

Seneca

Oldham County

South Oldham

Collins

Spencer County

Trimble County

Switzerland County (Ind.)

West Jessamine

Taylor County

Moore

Valley

Caverna

Washington County

Breckinridge County

Western

INDIANA

Jennings County

Bedford North Lawrence

Holy Cross (Ky.)

Providence

Brownstown Central

Seymour

Scottsburg

Charlestown

Clarksville

Silver Creek

Floyd Central

Columbus East

Corydon Central

Salem

North Harrison

Eastern (Pekin)

Jeffersonville

Indy Cathedral

Madison 

New albany

Paoli

Greenwood

Crawford County

Springs Valley

Tell City

Southridge

Tecumseh

West Washington

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

