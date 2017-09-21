First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Eastern Ballard Thomas Nelson Bardstown North Hardin Boyle County Dayton Bracken County North Bullitt Bullitt Central Nelson County Bullitt East Fort Knox Campbellsville Warren Central Central Hardin Southern Doss Elizabethtown Edmonson County Shawnee Eminence Atherton Fern Creek Shelby County Franklin County Central Henry County Fairdale Iroquois Trinity Jeffersontown Lexington Christian Kentucky Country Day DeSales Lexington Catholic Butler Male Mercer County Marion County John Hardin Meade County St. Xavier Pleasure Ridge Park Holy Cross Providence (Ind.) DuPont Manual Seneca Oldham County South Oldham Collins Spencer County Trimble County Switzerland County (Ind.) West Jessamine Taylor County Moore Valley Caverna Washington County Breckinridge County Western

INDIANA

Jennings County Bedford North Lawrence Holy Cross (Ky.) Providence Brownstown Central Seymour Scottsburg Charlestown Clarksville Silver Creek Floyd Central Columbus East Corydon Central Salem North Harrison Eastern (Pekin) Jeffersonville Indy Cathedral Madison New albany Paoli Greenwood Crawford County Springs Valley Tell City Southridge Tecumseh West Washington

