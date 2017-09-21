Louisville Puerto Rican community cut off from relatives after hurricane

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Maria is ripping a path of devastation through the Caribbean cutting off communications to millions.

U of L engineering student Ismayra Jimenez has not heard from her family in Puerto Rico for nearly two days.

“Every single Puerto Rican that is in the mainland feels helpless especially since they can’t reach their families, can’t reach their loved ones, it’s hard going about your day as if everything were okay,” Jimenez said.

Her parents live here but the rest of her relatives live on the west side of the island in the city of Aguada.

The Puerto Rican community in Louisville is taking to social media sites like Facebook looking for any bit of information.

“I have a lot of friends that are in the United States and they’ve all been asking the same questions. We need to find information from this town, from this town,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says she has been through a category two hurricane and that was devastating. She cannot imagine what it is like for people riding out Hurricane Maria.

"We don't even know when we'll be able to access some of the areas that are in the dark. It's very concerning,” Jimenez said.

It could take months to get power restored to the entire island. More utility crews will likely have to be brought in by boat from the mainland.

