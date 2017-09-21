Louisville Puerto Rican community cut off from relatives after h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Puerto Rican community cut off from relatives after hurricane

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Maria is ripping a path of devastation through the Caribbean cutting off communications to millions.

U of L engineering student Ismayra Jimenez has not heard from her family in Puerto Rico for nearly two days.

“Every single Puerto Rican that is in the mainland feels helpless especially since they can’t reach their families, can’t reach their loved ones, it’s hard going about your day as if everything were okay,” Jimenez said.

Her parents live here but the rest of her relatives live on the west side of the island in the city of Aguada.

The Puerto Rican community in Louisville is taking to social media sites like Facebook looking for any bit of information.

“I have a lot of friends that are in the United States and they’ve all been asking the same questions. We need to find information from this town, from this town,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says she has been through a category two hurricane and that was devastating. She cannot imagine what it is like for people riding out Hurricane Maria.

"We don't even know when we'll be able to access some of the areas that are in the dark. It's very concerning,” Jimenez said.  

It could take months to get power restored to the entire island. More utility crews will likely have to be brought in by boat from the mainland.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

