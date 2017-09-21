Students for Life of America rally in support of latest health c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students for Life of America rally in support of latest health care bill

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Defund Planned Parenthood, that's what a student group is asking of Kentucky's senators. 

Students for Life of America wants Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to pass the latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 

The bill includes a provision to remove the more than $500 million in federal funding Planned Parenthood receives each year. 

"There's more than 8,000 federally-qualified health centers across the country that provide every resource and service that Planned Parenthood provides, plus a lot more, like well-woman care, well-child care ... yet they don't commit abortion. They're already taxpayer funded. What we're asking is for the Senate to just move the money," Kristan Hawkins said. 

As part of their nationwide "Sock It to Planned Parenthood" tour, the students have a truck filled with 328,000 pairs of socks, representing the number of babies they say are aborted by Planned Parenthood each year.

