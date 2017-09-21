KSP says teens are hiding drugs and alcohol in plain sight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP says teens are hiding drugs and alcohol in plain sight

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Hiding in plain sight. That's what Kentucky State Police says teens are doing with drugs and alcohol, and the agency is trying to educate parents to be more aware.

“If you're a parent, snoop. Go through your children's room and look for things,” said Trooper Robert Purdy. “Look around, ask questions.”

Trooper Purdy spoke to a group of parents and teachers Thursday night in Frankfort at Frankfort Christian Academy on the topic.

“It's definitely an issue that's important,” said Frankfort Christian Academy Principal Carrie Beth Tigges.

Trooper Purdy explains how kids are successfully hiding their drugs and alcohol from parents and teachers in plain sight. Drug paraphernalia can be disguised as pens, gum, and e-cigarettes. Even shoes and hats are being made with hidden compartments to store drugs.

“Often times what we see are our teens are better at hiding their stuff,” Trooper Purdy said.

“They [parents] don't see it because nobody wants to think their kid is doing drugs,” Tigges said.

But police say the reality of the matter is that most students know where to get drugs if they want to.

“There are decisions that high school, middle school and elementary students are making on a daily basis that could potentially lead them down a path of addiction,” Trooper Purdy said.

And they're also getting more creative with drug use.

“A marijuana joint is becoming a thing of the past,” he said.

Trooper Purdy says these days kids and teens are getting high from sore throat and cough drops, mixing cough syrup with soda, and smoking marijuana oil through an e-cigarette.

And if parents don't get involved soon it could be too late.

Kentucky is ranked third in the country for accidental drug overdose deaths.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.