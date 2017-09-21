KSP says teens are hiding drugs and alcohol in plain sight

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.

The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.

Video of former Linkin Park lead singer taken days before his suicide sheds light on reality of depression

When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"

Louisville man accused of raping and sodomizing woman in her own home

Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.

New indoor shooting range is a first in southern Indiana

Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Coroner identifies man shot and killed in triple shooting near Victory Park

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin Parkway; 4 firefighters injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Hiding in plain sight. That's what Kentucky State Police says teens are doing with drugs and alcohol, and the agency is trying to educate parents to be more aware.

“If you're a parent, snoop. Go through your children's room and look for things,” said Trooper Robert Purdy. “Look around, ask questions.”

Trooper Purdy spoke to a group of parents and teachers Thursday night in Frankfort at Frankfort Christian Academy on the topic.

“It's definitely an issue that's important,” said Frankfort Christian Academy Principal Carrie Beth Tigges.

Trooper Purdy explains how kids are successfully hiding their drugs and alcohol from parents and teachers in plain sight. Drug paraphernalia can be disguised as pens, gum, and e-cigarettes. Even shoes and hats are being made with hidden compartments to store drugs.

“Often times what we see are our teens are better at hiding their stuff,” Trooper Purdy said.

“They [parents] don't see it because nobody wants to think their kid is doing drugs,” Tigges said.

But police say the reality of the matter is that most students know where to get drugs if they want to.

“There are decisions that high school, middle school and elementary students are making on a daily basis that could potentially lead them down a path of addiction,” Trooper Purdy said.

And they're also getting more creative with drug use.

“A marijuana joint is becoming a thing of the past,” he said.

Trooper Purdy says these days kids and teens are getting high from sore throat and cough drops, mixing cough syrup with soda, and smoking marijuana oil through an e-cigarette.

And if parents don't get involved soon it could be too late.

Kentucky is ranked third in the country for accidental drug overdose deaths.

