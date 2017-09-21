Passport Health moving headquarters to west Louisville property - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Passport Health moving headquarters to west Louisville property

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan is officially moving its headquarters to west Louisville. 

The company closed the deal on the property at 18th and Broadway on Thursday. 

Leaders met with community members to answer questions and show them what the new buildings will look like. 

The company's CEO said he hopes the move will boost the west end's economy. 

"There seems to be considerable interest with other business leaders in the community making further investments in west Louisville, and that's more than what we can hope for to be a catalyst for further investment here," CEO Mark Carter said. 

Groundbreaking is scheduled for sometime this fall. 

The company is expected to be moved into its new headquarters by 2020.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.