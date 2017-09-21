Passport Health moving headquarters to west Louisville property

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
Online court records show the charge was filed in Clark Circuit Court #3 Wednesday morning.More >>
Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.More >>
Police and civilians can now shoot side-by-side at a new indoor gun range in Clarksville, and law enforcement officials say it could make southern Indiana safer.More >>
When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"More >>
When the victim yelled for him to stop, the suspect allegedly replied, "That wasn't me!"More >>
The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.More >>
The video, which was tweeted by his wife, shows Bennington in a seemingly happy mood playing with his family.More >>
It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.More >>
It happened about 11:00 Wednesday night in the parking lot of Kaden Tower on Dutchman's Lane.More >>