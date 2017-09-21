Metro Council holds Special Meeting to discuss Kentucky pension - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council holds Special Meeting to discuss Kentucky pension problems

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council sends a clear message to Governor Bevin: we need to go our separate ways.

Members held a Special Meeting Thursday to discuss what to do about Kentucky's perilous pension problems.

The council passed a resolution supporting separating Jefferson County's Employee Retirement System from the state's system.

It's all in response to concerns about recommended changes to fix Kentucky's $35 billion pension debts - including freezing benefits and moving government workers to 401k plans.

