RAW VIDEO | Congressman John Yarmuth sits down with WDRB to talk - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Congressman John Yarmuth sits down with WDRB to talk health care

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth sat down with WDRB Thursday to talk about the latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. 

Yarmuth also talked about President Donald Trump, Confederate statues, Hillary Clinton's new book and North Korea.

You can watch the full interview with our Lindsay Allen in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.