LANE | Bellarmine 4th in Preseason Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine men's basketball is ranked 4th in the Street and Smith's Preseason Division II Poll. Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is considered the team to beat again in the poll which lists only a top ten.

Barry University, a team Bellarmine will play on the road in November is ranked fifth. Midwest Region rival Ferris State is ninth.

Junior Forward Adam Eberhard was named honorable mention All-American. He led the Knights in scoring (17.0), rebounding (7.6) and assists (4.0) last year. Scott Davenport's group returns 11 letterwinners from a 2016-2017 squad that went 32-4.

Tickets are on sale for Bellarmine's November 1st exhibition game with the University of Cincinnati at Freedom Hall. They are 14th in the Street and Smith Division I poll while the Knights other exhibition opponent, Louisville is number 5.



Bellarmine opens the regular season Nov. 10 against Saginaw Valley in Indianapolis with their home opener coming Nov. 15 against Indiana University Southeast.