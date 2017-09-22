Louisville man accused of trafficking 17-year-old victim for pro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of trafficking 17-year-old victim for prostitution purposes

Silky Clark (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Silky Clark (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says a man has been arrested after he prostituted a 17-year-old out of his home.

Silky Clark, age 39, was arrested Thursday night. 

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old was soliciting for prostitution on several web sites, and Clark was providing the teen with housing and a cell phone. Authorities say he was also getting money from the transactions that took place during the prostitution, which was going on at his home on Saddlebrook Lane, near Rockford Lane.

Authorities arrested Clark at his home at 9 p.m. He's charged with human trafficking.

Clark is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

