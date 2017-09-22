Louisville man accused of stealing more than $700 worth of dieta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of stealing more than $700 worth of dietary supplements from Kroger

Levi Davis (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Levi Davis (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he stole more than $700 worth of dietary supplements from Kroger.

According to an arrest report, it happened at the Kroger at the corner of Hubbards Lane and Westport Road.

St. Matthews Police say 27-year-old Levi Davis walked into the store and snatched 12 boxes of Prevagen -- a dietary supplement -- from the store shelves. He then allegedly tried to walk out of the store without paying for it.

Police say the merchandise was worth a total of $720.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police.

Davis was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. 

